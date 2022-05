BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple fire departments are responding to a large commercial fire near Zeeland Wednesday.

It started around 12:30 p.m. at Blendon Pines Sporting Clays, located at 88th Avenue near Taylor Street in Blendon Township, the Ottawa County dispatch told News 8. Eight different fire departments are on scene, dispatch said.

First responders on the scene of a fire on 88th Avenue near Taylor Street in Blendon Township on May 11, 2022.

First responders on the scene of a fire on 88th Avenue near Taylor Street in Blendon Township on May 11, 2022.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries or if anyone was inside.

The fire has shut down 88th Avenue between Polk Street and Taylor Street.