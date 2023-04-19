CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A lightning strike started a fire that destroyed a structure near Ravenna Wednesday evening, firefighters said.
Around 6:45 p.m. at a home on private drive Kayce Lane on Crockery Lake in Chester Township, firefighters believe lightning struck a pole barn with welding equipment inside. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion.
Chester Township fire chief Dwight Sheridan said firefighters were able to put out the fire but the structure was destroyed. No one was hurt in the fire, Sheridan said.