CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A lightning strike started a fire that destroyed a structure near Ravenna Wednesday evening, firefighters said.

Around 6:45 p.m. at a home on private drive Kayce Lane on Crockery Lake in Chester Township, firefighters believe lightning struck a pole barn with welding equipment inside. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion.

Firefighters say a lightning strike started a fire at a pole barn in Chester Township. (April 19, 2023)

Chester Township fire chief Dwight Sheridan said firefighters were able to put out the fire but the structure was destroyed. No one was hurt in the fire, Sheridan said.