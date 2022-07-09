Fire broke out at Johnston Boiler Company in Spring Lake. (July 9, 2022)

FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire broke out at a business near Grand Haven on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., firefighters responded to Johnston Boiler Company on Pine Street and 3rd in Ferrysburg. Smoke could be seen billowing from the factory.

Fire crews at the scene of a fire in Spring Lake (July 9, 2022)

Pine Street to Royale Lane and westbound M-104 (W Savidge Street) at Pine Street were both closed while firefighters from several fire departments battled the blaze. Firefighters say they are in “defensive mode.” Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

UPDATE: Firefighters have made a lot of progress battling a blaze at Johnston Boiler Company in Ferrysburg. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/1ht9SDNt7s — Byron Tollefson (@byron_tollefson) July 9, 2022

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

This story is still developing. Check back soon for more updates.