FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire broke out at a business near Grand Haven on Saturday afternoon.
Just before 2 p.m., firefighters responded to Johnston Boiler Company on Pine Street and 3rd in Ferrysburg. Smoke could be seen billowing from the factory.
Pine Street to Royale Lane and westbound M-104 (W Savidge Street) at Pine Street were both closed while firefighters from several fire departments battled the blaze. Firefighters say they are in “defensive mode.” Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire is still unclear.
This story is still developing. Check back soon for more updates.