Firefighter injured in Holland house fire

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Holland Wednesday night.

The Holland Department of Public Safety said authorities were called for a report of a fire and someone trapped inside a house on East 21st Street between College and Columbia avenues.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were seen coming from the second floor. They later learned the resident was able to get out of the house safely.

A firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital then later released, according to HDPS.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.