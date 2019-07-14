Firearms stolen at Holland Township business

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan endured another gun store robbery Sunday, this time in Holland.

Ottawa County Sheriff deputies responded to a burglary alarm at 2530 Van Ommen Dr. Upon arrival, deputies confirmed a burglary had taken place at Long Range Archery and Firearms LLC.

Several firearms have been stolen from the building.

Four possible suspects were involved, and they were seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Deputies searched the business and surrounding areas for the suspects.

This is the third confirmed gun shop robbery in the past week, but there is no official word on whether or not the burglaries are related.

This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or www.mosotips.com.