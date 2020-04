ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A stretch of Lake Michigan Drive west of Allendale has been shut down while crews fight a house fire.

Lake Michigan Drive is closed between 104th and 112th avenues in Robinson Township.

Ottawa County dispatchers confirmed the fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. Multiple crews, including tankers carrying water, are responding.

There was no report of anyone inside the house and no immediate word of any injuries.