Fire destroys pole barn in Ottawa County

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire crews in Ottawa County are battling a fire at a pole barn early Friday.

Crews were called out around 2 a.m. to the 5100 block of Chicago Drive, near 48th Avenue, in Zeeland Township.

A News 8 crew says the fire destroyed the pole barn. There are at least five fire departments on scene, as water needs to be trucked in.

Dispatchers would not say if anyone was inside or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. News 8 is working to learn more information. Check back for updates, and watch News 8 Daybreak for the latest information.