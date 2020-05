The scene of a barn fire on 68th Avenue south of Coopersville on May 6, 2020.

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person sustained minor burns in a barn fire south of Coopersville Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 8 pm. on 68th Avenue between Garfield and Hayes streets in Polkton Township.

The barn was destroyed, fire officials on scene said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.