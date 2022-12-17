WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested after a fire department vehicle was stolen Saturday morning in Marne and driven to Grand Rapids.

Just before 11 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to an address on 16th Avenue near Garfield Street for a disorderly person who was damaging property and pulling fire alarms. The Wright Tallmadge Fire Department was also called to the scene to reset the fire alarms.

When the fire crew arrived, the suspect got into a fire department vehicle and drove away, the sheriff’s office said.

He was found at an address in the city of Grand Rapids where he was taken into custody without incident. His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said the truck was recovered without any damage.

The case remains under investigation.