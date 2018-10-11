Fire damages Georgetown Twp. house; no one hurt Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters battle a house fire on Astro Court in Georgetown Township. (Courtesy photo - Oct. 10, 2018) [ + - ] Video

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Everyone safely escaped a fire that badly damaged a Jenison-area home Wednesday night.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. along Astro Court, which is in a subdivision off Taylor Street east of 10th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

Photos from a witness show flames leaping from the front of the house while firefighters sprayed water from a truck. After the flames were knocked down, it was clear the garage and its roof had been destroyed. There was also visible damage to the front of the house.

Residents were worried about their pet, a small white dog named Pugsly, but firefighters found him uninjured inside the house.

Dog OK after Georgetown Township...

Firefighters on the scene said the fire sparked in the garage. The precise cause was still under investigation, but firefighters said there was no car inside.