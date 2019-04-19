Fire damages church near Holland; cause unknown
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a church near Holland early Friday morning.
It happened shortly before 4 a.m. at the Lakeshore Church of Christ located at 711 Butternut Drive in Holland Township.
Firefighters were able to put out the flames shortly after arriving on scene.
There are no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
