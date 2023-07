The scene of a fire in Grand Haven on July 15, 2023.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a fire at a condo in Grand Haven Saturday night, according to the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at North 1st Street and Fulton Street.

Dispatch said the building was evacuated.

No injuries were reported, according to dispatch.