HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 30 people were displaced during a fire at a senior assisted living community in Holland, according to the public safety department.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, firefighters with the Holland Department of Public safety were called to Addington Place of Lakeside Vista on W. 40th Street near Fountain View Circle in Holland on reports of a fire in the kitchen that involved cooking equipment.

Crews arrived to find smoke in the living areas and a contained fire in the kitchen of Building 1. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and then ventilated smoke from the building. During that time, 30 residents and 9 staff members were evacuated, firefighters said.

No one was injured.

Residents were relocated to an unaffected part of the building, with help from both firefighters and American Medical Response. The Graafschap Fire Department also assisted.