M-104 reopens after fire at former Spring Lake bakery

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — An electrical fire burning at a former business in downtown Spring Lake temporarily shut down a portion of M-104.

Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to the former home of Braak's Bakery at 110 W. Savage Street/M-104, located between S. Buchanan and S. Jackson streets.

Ottawa County dispatchers tell 24 Hour News 8 no one was hurt in the fire, which happened as the building was being demolished to make way for the Epicurean Village.

The Grand Haven Tribune reports crews from Spring Lake, Grand Haven, Ferrysburg and Crockery Township were called to the fire.

Spring Lake says its village/township hall will remain closed for the rest of Tuesday because authorities shut off power to the area while handling the fire.

M-104 was shut down from Buchanan Street to Division Street, but has since reopened.

