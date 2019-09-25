Ferrysburg hopes state will fund Smith’s Bridge fix

FERRYSBURG. Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Ferrysburg is waiting anxiously as state budget bills approved by the Legislature sit on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.

In the budget is a line item to replace Smith’s Bridge in Ferrysburg. The city closed the bridge to vehicle traffic three months ago after engineers identified structural concerns.

“Underneath the asphalt, we have concrete box beams that are hollow in the middle and so the top part of the concrete is deteriorating,” City Manager Craig Bessinger described the problem.

The bridge quickly became a poster child for Whitmer campaign to fix the roads. She visited the bridge in July.

“We need to get serious and we need to have across-the-aisle conversations so we can get something done,” Whitmer told News 8 this summer.

So far, Whitmer’s proposed gas tax increase, which would have provided about $2 billion for roads and infrastructure, is going nowhere. The budgets passed by the Republican-led Legislature were not tied to a road funding deal with the Democratic governor.

But after months of back and forth, the House and Senate on Tuesday approved $243 million for one-time bridge projects, including Smith’s Bridge.

The city previously planned on using $10 million in state and federal grants. It applied for the grants but has not yet learned if it will get them. If the money is granted, city officials would have to come up a 15% match for the remaining $3 million.

Given the new budget, they may not need the grants anymore.

“It would be great for the city. That’s the only way we’ll replace our bridge: if we get outside funding for it,” Bessinger said. “The city cannot afford to do it on its own.”

The local fire department says the project can’t get started soon enough. The bridge normally serves as its gateway to emergencies.

Fire Chief Michael Olthof said the department conducted a study following the bridge closure to see how it would affect response times and that on average, the closure adds three to six minutes to each response. He said though that may seem like a small about of time, the minutes can mean life or death.

“You got a fire or something going on over there, your fire is doubling in size every minute it takes just to get there,” Olthof told News 8 over the phone Wednesday.

The governor has until Monday to decide what happens next. She could sign the budget as it is (unlikely), use her line-item veto power (which seems more likely) or veto the whole thing, which would lead to a government shutdown.

City leaders say that if Whitmer signs the bridge funding into law, they will immediately start pulling permits for the project.

But they added receiving the funding will not expedite the construction process, so the bridge will still remain closed for two years.