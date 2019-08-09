Feds: Ottawa Co. mailman stole items from packages

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County mailman is accused of stealing an unknown quantity of decorative seashells, two sweatshirts and a packet of Dollar Shave Club razor blades.

Federal authorities say James A. Marr, a United States Postal Service employee, stole a variety of items from three mail packages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 9.

He stole those items at the Jenison post office on Chicago Drive, according to federal authorities.

If convicted, the maximum penalty is five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.