Feds: Ottawa Co. mailman stole items from packages

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
MODESTO, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Mailed in ballots sit in US Postal Service bins inside the office of the Stanislaus County Clerk on November 6, 2018 in Modesto, California. Stanislaus County is in California's 10th Congressional District which is host to a close race for US Congress between Democrat Josh Harder and Republican Jeff Denham. (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images)

Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County mailman is accused of stealing an unknown quantity of decorative seashells, two sweatshirts and a packet of Dollar Shave Club razor blades.

Federal authorities say James A. Marr, a United States Postal Service employee, stole a variety of items from three mail packages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 9.

He stole those items at the Jenison post office on Chicago Drive, according to federal authorities.

If convicted, the maximum penalty is five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links