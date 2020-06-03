Feds: Man sentenced for embezzling from employer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal authorities say a 47-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for embezzling from his former West Michigan employer.

Brian John Scalabrino, formerly of East Grand Rapids, was the former director of finance for Metal Standard Corporation in Holland. He was sent to federal prison for committing wire and tax fraud.

Authorities say he altered his payroll records to show a negative federal income tax withholding amount for most pay periods. That caused his net income to exceed his reported gross income, which fraudulently increased his pay each year by about $50,000, police say.

Officials say Scalabrino filed false federal income tax returns, causing taxpayers to lose $112,363.

In addition to prison, Scalabrino was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, pay $348,365 in restitution to Metal Standard and $112,363 to the IRS.