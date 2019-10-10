Feds: Man embezzled more than $250,000 from employer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal authorities say a man embezzled more than $250,000 from his former employer in West Michigan.

Brian John Scalabrino, 46, formerly of East Grand Rapids, was charged with one count of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns. He appeared in federal court on Thursday.

Authorities say Scalabrino, the former director of finance for Metal Standard Corporation in Holland, altered his payroll records to show a negative federal income tax withholding amount for most pay periods.

Officials say that caused his net income to exceed his reported gross income, which fraudulently increased his pay each year.

In addition, authorities say Scalabrino created false tax forms that showed fictitious amounts of federal tax withheld from his paycheck, which he then sent to the IRS.

Officials say Scalabrino also wired additional funds from Metal Standard Corporation to pay the federal income taxes that had not been taken out of his paychecks.

Authorities say Scalabrino filed four false tax returns for each tax year from 2013 through 2016.

If convicted of wire fraud, Scalabrino faces 20 years in prison. The tax charges carry a possible prison term of three years each.