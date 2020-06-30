Federal aid offered to W. MI counties after flooding

The Macatawa River flooded its banks at Paw Paw Park in Holland Monday, May 18, 2020.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. (WOOD) — The federal Small Business Administration is offering disaster assistance to West Michigan businesses and homeowners affected by flooding in May.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the SBA Friday asking for an administrative declaration in Muskegon County, as well as neighboring Kent, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa counties.

The SBA is offering business Physical Disaster Loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Home Disaster Loans.

Those impacted can use the Electronic Loan Application through SBA’s Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center. The application can be found on SBA’s website. VDLOC also provides virtual webinars, Skype calls, phone assistance and application assistance.

The virtual outreach center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center can be contacted at 571.422.8013, 571.422.0331 or by emailing FOCE-Help@sba.gov.

The SBA notes that this assistance is for heavy rain that impacted West Michigan on May 18. The assistance is not COVID-19 related.

The deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Aug. 28, 2020. The deadline to return applications for economic injury is March 29, 2021.