HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Runners need not worry about slipping on ice during a winter 5K taking place in downtown Holland this February.

The first Holland on Ice Snowmelt 5K will take place Saturday, Feb. 3 during downtown’s two-day Holland on Ice event, downtown Holland announced Wednesday. Because of the area’s snowmelt system, participants will not need to worry about snow and ice during the race.

“The Holland on Ice Snowmelt 5K is a great opportunity for local families to get outside and get active this winter,” Kemri Hilton, the coordinator for Holland Parks and Recreation, said in the release. “Racers can take advantage of Downtown Holland’s heated sidewalks, which essentially guarantees a safe and hazard-free course, while also enjoying the impressive ice carvings along the route, courtesy of the Holland on Ice festival happening Downtown Holland that weekend.”

Registration for the 5K is open now for $35 until Jan. 15, after which registration will cost $40. Participants will receive a winter hat and a medal, along with refreshments. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the Eight Street Market Place.

People can also enjoy watching professional ice carvers during the Holland on Ice event, and kids under the age of 7 can participate in a .2 mile Kids’ Mini Melt at 9 a.m. that Saturday.

For more information and to register, go to hollandrecreation.com.