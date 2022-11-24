GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No injuries were reported when a fire broke out at a commercial building in Georgetown Township, firefighters said.

The blaze started inside of a commercial truck that was in a building on Chicago Drive between Port Sheldon Street and 18th Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Hudsonville Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire within 45 minutes. There were no injuries, they said. The building, which housed four businesses, had minor damage, according to Hudsonville Fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.