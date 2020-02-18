Father of convicted murderer sentenced to prison

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The father of a man convicted of murdering a teenager at a hotel party will serve 18 months in prison.

Juan Pablo Cabrera pleaded guilty on Jan. 20 to lying to a police officer and accessory after the fact in connection to the Feb. 16, 2019 shooting death of 14-year-old Troy “T.J.” Wells of Holland. He was sentenced Monday to 18 months in both counts. The sentences will be served concurrently.

His son, Juan Sandro Cabrera, was sentenced in January to 83 years, 3 months in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder in the death of Wells. He will be more than 101 years old before that sentence is up.

Juan Sandro Cabrera was convicted in October of fatally shooting T.J. at the Hampton Inn on Felch Street near US-31 in Holland Township in February 2019. Witnesses told investigators that the shooting happened after some sort of argument between T.J. and another man, who were members of rival gangs.

Authorities searched for Juan Sandro Cabrera for about two weeks after the shooting, eventually finding and arresting him in the Upper Peninsula.