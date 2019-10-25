Father charged with manslaughter in son’s death

Timothy Koets is arraigned on a manslaughter charge in his son’s death. (Oct. 25, 2019)

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Georgetown Township father accused of manslaughter and child abuse in the death of his 16-year-old son seven months ago has been formally charged.

Timothy Koets, 50, was arraigned Friday morning on charges of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse, second-degree child abuse committed in the presence of another child and fourth-degree child abuse.

The second-degree child abuse charge is for leaving the child unattended in the backyard and the fourth-degree charge for having an unsafe bedroom, improperly binding a child’s hands and leaving a child unattended.

Sam Koets, 16, was found face-down and not breathing in the family’s backyard swimming pool in March. He died later at the hospital.

Koets, a Grand Rapids Community College professor, was arrested Thursday. If convicted of manslaughter, he could spend 15 years in prison.

Authorities say that Sam, who had special needs, went to the pool area by himself. Central to the criminal case, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office explained, is who was entrusted with his care. The charges against Koets stem from what he did or didn’t do leading up to the drowning.

The Koets’ other child has been removed from their care.

