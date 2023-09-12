TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Plans are underway for John Behrens of Farmhaus Cider to take over Moelker Orchards near Grand Rapids, township documents show.

The Moelker family closed the orchard, located at 9265 Kenowa Ave. near Riverbend Drive in Tallmadge Township, at the end of 2022 after more than 100 years. The family said it would be put up for sale in early 2023.

According to planning documents filed with the township, John Behrens of Hudsonville-based Farmhaus Cider is working to take over the operations. It plans on bottling cider at the property, the documents say, along with continuing to operate Moelker Orchards and Farm Market.

“The applicant intends to continue to operate the property relatively in the same fashion as the previous owner,” the planning documents say.

A site plan shows a barn on the property is set to be renovated and turned into a tasting room.

A special use application for the property was discussed during the Tallmadge Township Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 22, according to the meeting’s agenda.

Moelker Orchards was first opened in 1907 by the Moelker Family. It stayed in the family for generations, before Tom and Bonnie Moelker made the decision to retire.