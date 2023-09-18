A November 2021 photo shows some of the items for sale at Farmgirl Flea Market’s Christmas at Countryside event. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — This weekend, the Farmgirl Flea Market Pickers & Makers will be happening at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, over 200 vendors will take part in one of the largest flea markets in West Michigan. Vendors include Zelaki Leather Co., juNxtaposition, The Crooked Notch, The Boxed Bowtique, Bosma Creations and more. There will also be several food trucks on site.

“This market has all that you need when it comes to fall decor and getting into the spirit of autumn,” Karen Mead, Co-Owner of Farmgirl Flea Market Pickers & Makers, said in a release. “From tasty treats to homemade treasures, we take pride in making sure there is something that every visitor will enjoy. Fall is a great time to find new decorations and stock up for gifts for the upcoming holiday season.”

During the fair, Vitalies will host a beer and wine tent offering beer, wine, mimosas and sangrias. The tent will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

On Friday, Rock Island Ramblers, a classic country blues band, will play live from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Jake and Mikayla Hoult Band will perform.

Tickets are $15 on Friday, which includes re-entry on Saturday, and $5 for Saturday. Kids 12 and under are free.