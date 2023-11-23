NEW YORK (WOOD) — Students in the Jenison High School marching band are still feeling a sense of euphoria as they spend thanksgiving in New York City, after a morning that included time on national television.

They marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and heard plenty of cheers from familiar voices. Families lined the route, along with hundreds of thousands of other people from all over the world, to watch the parade.

“My sister is in the color guard. It’s been amazing (to watch),” said Rachel Warner.

After marching 2.5 miles from 77th Street and Central Park West, down to 34th Street at Macy’s, the band quickly changed out of their marching coats to show off their costumes for the TV performance, and ran onto the Macy’s Star.

They seemed to execute their show flawlessly. Every time the NBC cameras took a close-up of one of the students, they had a big smile on their face.

“It was really fun. It felt real, the lights were in your face and the camera was there,” student Victoria Jarchow said.

Cassidy Smith is in her final year of band at Jenison High School.

“It was just amazing, indescribable, one of the best experiences. I’m so glad I got to finish up my senior year like this,” she said.

After spending hundreds of hours this year working with the students, Dave Zamborsky, the band director, had a smile a mile wide on his face once the TV performance was over.

”Thousands and thousands of people along the route, and then to have that intensity and energy of getting ready for the tv spot … Really really cool,” he said.

The kids are spending Thanksgiving evening on a riverboat tour with their friends and family who were able to make it into the city for the parade.