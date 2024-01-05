GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of a World War I veteran from Spring Lake received a Purple Heart on Friday, more than 100 years after their relative was injured serving his country.

Born in Spring Lake, Cpl. George Hunter Wills enlisted with the Michigan National Guard on May 10, 1918, and was deployed to France. On Nov. 10, 1918, he was struck by a German machine gun bullet. The offensive Wills was in helped push the Germans to surrender and sign the armistice the next day.

Wills reenlisted in Company F Grand Haven, 126th Infantry on Sept. 17, 1924. He was honorably discharged from service on Sept. 16, 1925.

His daughter Verla Thomas accepted the medal and saved the records, which were crucial in proving he qualified for the recognition.

“He sent my mother a card, and it had a little circle where he said ‘This is me, this is my room,’ and I think that’s what’s so wonderful about it, is they kept that solemnity about the ceremony. It was marvelous. I did not expect this. I’m so proud to be a member of this community,” Thomas said.

A local researcher worked with the office of U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten’s, D-Grand Rapids, to get the medal approved by the military.

“There was someone that was interested in something that my father did. I thought, ‘Wow that is really wonderful that I could participate in something that he would be writing down that would go on living long after I’m gone,’” Thomas said.

Chris Petras has helped other local veterans receive Purple Hearts and Thomas reached out to show him what she had.

“She showed me her documents that she had on her father, and I was simply amazed first of all to have a son or daughter of a World War I veteran who is still alive and having preserved all of these documents of her father. Just the love that she had for her father and the honor to save those,” Petras said.

Staff members working for Scholten’s office worked to get the documents to the right people.

“A lot of that is really ushering through what is unfortunately an overly bureaucratic process and making sure that there aren’t unnecessary delays,” Scholten said.

Thomas remembers her father telling her stories about the conditions of living in the trenches.

“He told me before I ever read this about eating stuff that he knew was rotten, scraping the stuff off. He said we did anything,” Thomas said.

She hopes the next generation will remember the sacrifice so many made fighting for their country.

“He didn’t want any glory. He said, ‘We all did it, we all went through it,’ so he wouldn’t think he should be singled out, but I did,” Thomas said.