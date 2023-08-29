HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been one week since 2-year-old Elliott Ward was hit and killed by a Jeep at Holland State Park Campground.

On Tuesday, News 8 sat down with Ward’s grandparents, Rebecca and Taz Kleyn, of Wyoming, Michigan, who said they are grateful for the community support.

“There’s just no words to describe the outpouring of support from the community,” they said. “We just want to say thank you.”

The couple said their grandson was a happy, smart little boy. Ward lived with his mom, dad and two sisters, in Elkhart, Indiana.

“He would always say, ‘Where’s grandpa?’ He wanted to talk to grandpa,” said Rebecca. “He knew his colors, he knew his numbers, he could sing the ABC’s.”

On Aug. 22, the family was camping at Holland State Park campground. Around 7 p.m., Elliott’s grandparents said he was hit by a Jeep driven by a 57-year-old man from Ohio. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

“I am a nurse, I was helping perform CPR,” explained Taz.

“Everybody was just so kind,” added Rebecca. “Everybody at the campground, the first responders, the police officers, the EMT’s, the people at the hospital, the funeral directors, I can’t say enough about them. They were amazing.”

As the family continues to navigate through their loss, they said it’s the community that’s helped them the most.

“We just really want to thank the community for their care and outreach that we have felt,” said Rebecca. “I think it really does show that this is a community of faith, and that’s what brings people together. Support and love and knowing that God is in control, God did this, and that Elliott is in Heaven.”

Rebecca and Taz are also sharing a message for the driver who was involved.

“I just want to tell him it was an accident,” they said. “It was not his fault. And I just hope that his heart will be healed.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to support Elliott’s family.