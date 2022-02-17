Family Hope Foundation exceeds fundraising goal for scholarships

JENISON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Family Hope Foundation is accepting more applications for therapy scholarships to support children in West Michigan with disabilities.

Because it has exceeded its fundraising goal, the nonprofit say it is expanding the amount of scholarships it is offering. The scholarships aim to help with things like overcoming motor skills delays, sensory processing disorders and anxiety.

Jane Eppard, the executive director for the Family Hope Foundation, says a family that recently received a scholarship for their daughter with a severe form of autism has already seen the impact of the right services.

“She’s making huge strides now,” Eppard said.

Apply by March 1 to be considered for a scholarship in this period. More information can be found at thefamilyhopefoundation.org.