Family honors Ashley Young during annual vigil

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Family members of a slain Oshtemo Township woman are remembering her on the second anniversary of her death.

They are set to gather for a candlelight vigil Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in Grand Haven. This year’s vigil will look slightly different as family is asking those attending to wear masks and physically distance due to COVID-19.

Ashley Young, 31, was last seen alive on Nov. 29, 2018 with Jared Chance at a hookah bar in Grand Rapids. Days later, investigators found portions of her dismembered body in Chance’s basement. Other portions of her body are still missing.

Chance was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in Oct. 2019. His parents, James and Barbara, were also charged in their roles in the case.

During last year’s vigil for Young, family described her as having a beautiful smile with a big heart.