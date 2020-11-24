Families formalized as Ottawa County holds Adoption Day event

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a tradition that celebrates family before Thanksgiving: Tuesday was Adoption Day in Michigan.

About 30 counties in our state commemorated the day by finalizing adoptions in court, with the pandemic pushing proceedings online.

Among the families formalized in Ottawa County’s 20th Circuit Court was the Marks, who added three daughters to the three children they already have. They are also fostering two other children.

“When we got into fostering, we always said our goal was never to adopt,” Jennifer Mark said. “We already had a large family; we thought our family was complete. But there was just something about the girls.”

“I think they just fit,” Emily Mark added. “As you can see, our household is crazy and busy with all of us and these girls just kind of fit right at the end.”

As Michael and Lisa DeBoer adopted their son DeShaun, his entire third-grade class at Heritage Christian School called in to the proceeding on Zoom.

There are about 13,000 children in foster care in Michigan. Of those, about 300 don’t have adoptive families lined up.

Last year in Michigan, some 2,000 children were formally adopted.

Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange