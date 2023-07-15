ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan nonprofit is giving people battling cancer and their families a unique trip to help relieve their stress and support them through their battles.

Shields of Hope West Michigan has hosted “Heroes Helping Heroes” since 2015. Volunteers take 30 families on a free, all-expenses paid, weekend trip to the Great Wolf Lodge. The families get to enjoy the amenities of the lodge and there are also group activities and counselors during the trip, to help families process what they are going through.

The trip this year is in September. Families are selected through nominations from themselves or other people who nominated them.

Shields of Hope West Michigan started in 2014 in Zeeland and is made up of police officers, firefighters, EMS workers and 911 dispatchers. Its mission is to spread love, hope and encouragement to people currently battling cancer in West Michigan.

The organization has several events year round where first responders come out to either visit people fighting cancer at their homes or the nonprofit is able to raise money to help families afford essentials like food, rent and more.

Jeff Potter, one of the founding members of Shields of Hope West Michigan, said he always loves “Heroes Helping Heroes” because it creates a safe space for people with cancer and their families to talk about what they are experiencing with people going through similar battles.

“Typically when people have a member, whether it’s a child, whether it’s mother or father that’s fighting cancer, it’s expensive, right? You’ve got the prescriptions, you’ve got the hospital cost, you got the time away from work mentally. It’s exhausting. So we said, okay, what can we do? Let’s provide these families with an opportunity to get away for the weekend, and we take care of everything,” Potter said.

Nominations for the trip will close Saturday night, but could be extended.