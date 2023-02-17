From left to right: the Slacker and Daydreamer milkshakes at Bad Habit gourmet milkshake shop, which opens March 4, 2022 in Grand Haven.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Haven shop known for its “extreme” take on milkshakes has a new home in the downtown area.

Bad Habits originally opened in March 2022 on S. Beacon Boulevard and after a brief hiatus has opened its new location in downtown Grand Haven on Washington Avenue between 2nd and 3rd streets.

“This move is a dream come true for us,” co-owner of Bad Habit Bonnie Brown said in a statement. “We have always imagined Bad Habit being located in downtown Grand Haven and now it’s become a reality.”

The restaurant will officially open in mid-February and continue selling its calorie-dense frozen desserts that can feature cookies, cotton candy and even entire pieces of cake. All of the shakes clock in at about 16 ounces each and are loaded with toppings. The new Bad Habits will also give customers the chance to build their own shakes from scratch.

But with the new location comes new additions to the shop, including an expanded menu. They have new breakfast items, fresh baked goods, pastries and even light dinner and lunch options. A new churro sundae, Greek yogurt parfait, baked chocolate oatmeal and chicken wings will be added later.

Coffee from Jumpin’ Java will be served out of Bad Habits. The Grand Haven staple announced it was closing the coffee shop after 20 years.

Bubble waffles, a popular dish from Hong Kong that grew in popularity from social media, will be brought to West Michigan and are fully customizable with sweet or savory toppings.

“We are most excited about the expanded kitchen space which made it possible to add more items to our menu,” Brown said in a statement.

The previous Beacon Boulevard location has closed. The new Washington Avenue shop will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekends. Bad Habit’s summer hours will extend the time you can grab a shake into the late-night hours.