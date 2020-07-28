Exhumation aims to identify woman killed in 1967

A facial reconstruction of the unidentified remains of a young woman whose body was found in Blendon Township on Oct. 20, 1976. (Courtesy the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Attempting to at last identify the remains of a young woman found dead in rural Ottawa County more than 50 years ago, authorities will exhume her body Wednesday.

Hunters stumbled across the remains in the area of 52nd Avenue and Fillmore Street in Blendon Township, south of Allendale, on Oct. 20, 1967. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says she had been there for at least three days and as long as a week.

Her remains were found partially naked. An autopsy determined she had been beaten and strangled to death. The death was ruled a homicide.

But investigators didn’t know who she was. She was described as a Black woman between the ages of 16 and 22, standing about 5-foot-7 and weighing less than 100 pounds. Ottawa County officials reached out to surrounding departments, neighboring states and even the FBI, but there was no luck in learning her name.

She was buried Nov. 3, 1967 at Blendon Cemetery on Tyler Street.

With no more information coming in and still no name for the woman, the case ultimately grew cold.

In March 2018, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Team created an entry for her in the national database for missing and unidentified people, NamUs. It yielded no new information.

In May of this year, the cold case team started looking into exhuming the remains to obtain DNA and hopefully identify her. A judge gave them permission to do it in June. The remains will be exhumed Wednesday morning and sent to Michigan State University for investigation.

Because the victim may have been a minor, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was brought in to help and is facilitating forensic anthropology. The agency created a computer-generated facial reconstruction of the woman showing what she is believed to have looked like before her death.

Anyone with information about who she may be or what happened to her is asked to call Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.