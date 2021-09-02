Crews removing stuck excavator from Lake Michigan near Holland

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy office on Adobe Road near Kalamazoo. (November 2020)

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An excavator that was being used near Holland partially sunk and got stuck in Lake Michigan.

Authorities said the Ottawa County Emergency Management was notified by the National Response Center about the incident in Park Township on Lakeshore Avenue near W. Lakewood Boulevard Wednesday evening.

Ottawa County deputies said the excavator was being used to help remove a barge that was previously grounded near the lakeshore. Fluids were not leaking from the excavator into the lake, deputies said.

The Park Township Fire Department was called and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has ordered that the excavator be removed and is working with the owner.

Deputies say crews plan to remove the excavator Friday.