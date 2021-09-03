Excavator hauled out of Lake Michigan near Holland

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An excavator that sank into Lake Michigan has been pulled out of the water, authorities say, and crews are now back at work trying to free a grounded barge.

The excavator became partially submerged Wednesday in the lake off Lakeshore Avenue near W. Lakewood Boulevard in Park Township, northwest of Holland. It was hauled out Friday morning.

No fluid ever leaked from the machine, Ottawa County authorities say.

The excavator was at the lakeshore because it was trying to free a grounded barge. With the excavator out, more equipment has been brought in to deal with the barge. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the owner of the barge is cooperating with authorities on the work.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Ottawa County Emergency Management, Park Township Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard were all involved in the salvage of the excavator.