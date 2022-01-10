Ex-Rockford police lieutenant charged in hit-and-run crash

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Rockford police lieutenant faces a misdemeanor charge related to a December hit-and-run crash.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Aaron Michael Sawyer, 38, of Grand Rapids, was charged with failing to stop at the scene of a property damage accident. He will be arraigned in the 58th District Court in Hudsonville at a later date.

The charge stems from a two-car crash on Dec. 9 at the intersection of Baldwin Street and 28th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

The sheriff’s office said one of the cars, a black Ford Explorer, drove away before deputies arrived on the scene. There was significant damage to both cars but no reports of injuries.

Investigators were able to identify the hit-and-run driver and turned the case over to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday for possible charges.

In December, Sawyer resigned from the Rockford Department of Public Safety after being placed on administrative leave.

In 2015, Sawyer was the subject of a Target 8 investigation after being arrested for speeding and drunken driving. He was accused of driving twice the legal limit and pleaded guilty to drunk driving. He did not receive any jail time.

At the time of the 2015 incident, Sawyer served as a police sergeant at the Rockford Department of Public Safety. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2017.