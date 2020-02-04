Ex-GVSU coach who made Hitler remarks receives payment

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University says former offensive coordinator Morris Berger, who resigned after making controversial comments about Adolf Hitler, will be paid $90,000.

The university says Berger, who only held the position for 10 days, will be paid an $80,000 settlement and $10,000 in lost benefits.

Shortly after Berger received the job on Jan. 20, the school’s student newspaper, the Grand Valley Lanthorn, interviewed him. When Berger was asked which historical figures he would like to meet, his answer, Adolf Hitler, created controversy at the university.

“This is probably not going to get a good review,” Berger began, the Lanthorn interview reads, “but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler. It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.”

Berger was then suspended from his position and an investigation was launched. He resigned, saying he did not want to be a distraction.

GVSU says tuition and state money were not used in the negotiated settlement.