HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — An event in Holland is designed to help people in the community interact with those who are there to help them.

The Momentum Center, which helps people address issues with mental illness, addictions and disabilities, is hosting its first-ever “Cones with First Responders” event next week.

Those who attend will be able to enjoy Country Dairy ice cream for $1 per scoop, along with chances to talk and get to know first responders in Ottawa County.

“They’re the first people that people see in a crisis. And we really want to offer an opportunity for the community to have exposure to the police officers and our other first responders in a positive way and not in crisis. And as well for them to learn about the Momentum Center that we’re a place where they can come and be themselves,” said Sarah Streng, Holland Program Coordinator with the Momentum Center.

Cones with First Responders is happening July 17 at the Momentum Center’s own MOO-Mentum Ice Cream Parlor on 14th Street near Kollen Park.

There are also plans to hold a similar event in August.