HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland’s Christmas market is set to return for its 26th season.

The Holland Friends of Art Kerstmarkt is a European-style outdoor market that features 21 vendors, who will sell handcrafted gifts. There will also be food: Visitors can buy mulled wine and traditional Dutch fare.

The market, located at the 8th Street Market Place in front of the Civic Center, is open on Fridays and Saturdays during the holiday season.

The 2023 season opens Saturday, Nov. 18 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The last day will be Saturday, Dec. 16.

Some days will feature special events, like dog sled visits, hand bell concerts, Dickens carolers and visits from Santa.

Typically, the market is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. For a full schedule, including special events, you can visit the Kerstmarkt’s website.