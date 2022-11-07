A litter of puppies that was rescued and taken to the Harbor Humane Society in West Olive. (Jen Self-Aulgur/Harbor Humane Society)

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff’s deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend.

Jen Self-Aulgur, the executive director of the Harbor Humane Society, said the organization was contacted late Saturday night by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, asking for help with the puppies. The cold and wet weather left the puppies vulnerable to hypothermia and pneumonia.

“Our first concern was definitely how long have they’ve been in this box,” Self-Aulgur said. “They were all pretty wet, very cold. Some of their temperatures didn’t even register on a thermometer because it was below 90 degrees, probably.”

A litter of eight puppies that was rescued and taken to the Harbor Humane Society in West Olive. (Jen Self-Aulgur/Harbor Humane Society) A litter of puppies that was rescued and taken to the Harbor Humane Society in West Olive. (Jen Self-Aulgur/Harbor Humane Society)

Two of the eight puppies went home with a staff member because they needed constant monitoring. The other six are now in the hands of foster parents.

The Humane Society has raised more than $3,000 since it posted this story on its Facebook page.

A litter of puppies that was rescued and taken to the Harbor Humane Society in West Olive. (Jen Self-Aulgur/Harbor Humane Society) A litter of puppies that was rescued and taken to the Harbor Humane Society in West Olive. (Jen Self-Aulgur/Harbor Humane Society)

Self-Aulgur said the society will always work with families who are in need of help with or even the rehoming of pets.

“We work with people. We will never turn an animal away,” she said. “If an animal needs help, that’s what we’re here for and we will find the resources to help that animal.”