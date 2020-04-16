EB I-196 reopens near Zeeland after semi jackknifed

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The eastbound lanes of I-196 near Zeeland have reopened after a semi-truck jackknifed Thursday morning

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the Michigan Department of Transportation said eastbound I-196 was closed at Byron Road. Ottawa County Central Dispatch said the highway would be closed at the 55 milemarker as crews work to clear the scene.

The eastbound lanes of I-196 reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries.