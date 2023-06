GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Eastbound I-196 will close at Adams Street for two hours Wednesday evening, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

All eastbound traffic will exit at exit 52 to Adams Street, near Holland.

A map of the June 7 I-196 closures from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The closure will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. so that crews can repair a barrier wall, MDOT said.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, one lane of westbound I-196 will also be closed between 48th Avenue and 64th Avenue.