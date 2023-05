Fire crews on the scene of a fire at Country Hills Village, Jamestown Township, Ottawa County, May 20, 2023.

JAMESTOWN, Mich. (WOOD) — A building was damaged following an early Saturday morning fire in Jamestown Township.

At 6 a.m., Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority said Jamestown Township Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at Country Hills Village off of Riley Street.

Fire crews on the scene of a fire at Country Hills Village, Jamestown Township, Ottawa County, May 20, 2023.

Fire crews on the scene of a fire at Country Hills Village, Jamestown Township, Ottawa County, May 20, 2023.

Fire crews on the scene of a fire at Country Hills Village, Jamestown Township, Ottawa County, May 20, 2023.

The fire was put out within 30 minutes. Nobody was hurt.

There’s no word on what led up to the fire or the level of damage it caused to the building.

The fire remains under investigation.