HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire at Nelis’ Dutch Village near Holland early Tuesday morning.

Ottawa County dispatchers said authorities got the call around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a fire at Nelis’ Dutch Village, located on James Street between Beeline Road and 120th Avenue in Holland Township.

Multiple fire trucks responded and knocked the fire down in about a half hour, according to dispatch.

Tuesday’s fire is the theme park’s second fire in less than a year. In June 2022, a fire destroyed a barn at Nelis’ Dutch Village.

It’s unknown what caused the fire.

There were no reports of injuries, according to dispatch.