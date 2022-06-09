HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire broke out inside the barns at Nelis’ Dutch Village near Holland early Thursday morning.

Ottawa County dispatchers told News 8 that around 12:30 a.m. authorities received a report that the barns were fully engulfed in flames. Nelis’ Dutch Village is located on James Street between 120th Avenue and Beeline Road in Holland Township.

Crews worked to get all the animals out of the barns. As of Thursday morning, no animals were reported injured or killed in the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the barns and put out the flames shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to dispatchers.

There were no reports of any people being hurt.

It’s unknown what caused the fire.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information sometime Thursday morning.