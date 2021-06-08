Driver suffers possible medical issue before crashing in cemetery

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a driver may have suffered a possible medical issue before crashing into around 12 headstones at a cemetery near Spring Lake.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash at the intersection of State and N. Fruitport roads in Spring Lake Township.

The driver was heading west on State Road when she didn’t stop at the T-intersection with Fruitport Road, crashing through the fence of the Spring Lake Township Cemetery and hitting around 12 headstones before coming to a stop, according to OCSO.

The sheriff’s office said it appears the driver may have suffered a possible medical issue that led to the crash.

The driver, a 59-year-old Norton Shores woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries the sheriff’s office said are not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links