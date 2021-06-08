Driver suffers possible medical issue before crashing in cemetery

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a driver may have suffered a possible medical issue before crashing into around 12 headstones at a cemetery near Spring Lake.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash at the intersection of State and N. Fruitport roads in Spring Lake Township.

The driver was heading west on State Road when she didn’t stop at the T-intersection with Fruitport Road, crashing through the fence of the Spring Lake Township Cemetery and hitting around 12 headstones before coming to a stop, according to OCSO.

The sheriff’s office said it appears the driver may have suffered a possible medical issue that led to the crash.

The driver, a 59-year-old Norton Shores woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries the sheriff’s office said are not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.