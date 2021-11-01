Driver suffers possible medical issue before crash near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver who crashed into a guardrail near Holland was suffering from a possible medical emergency, authorities say.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Monday on Riley Street near the intersection of Dogwood Lane in Holland Township.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that the driver left the road and struck the guardrail. As deputies arrived on the scene, the driver appeared to be having a medical emergency, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, a 53-year-old Holland man, had to be extricated from the car. He was taken to the hospital where is listed in stable condition.

The westbound lanes of Riley Street were closed for around an hour while authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene.