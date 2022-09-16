TALLMADGE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver who deputies say was driving “erratically” is in the hospital after crashing into several vehicles.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive between 14th and 24th Avenues, near Allendale Township, deputies said. The sheriff’s office got a complaint that a white Honda Pilot was driving “erratically” and the wrong direction on Lake Michigan Drive.

A caller said that the Honda was headed west on that road but then turned around and headed east. While deputies were on their way, dispatched received several other calls that the Honda had hit a Ford Focus near Lake Michigan Drive and 24th Avenue when the Honda tried to do a U-turn in the middle of the road.

Then, deputies say the Honda continued east on Lake Michigan drive, forcing another vehicle off the road on Lake Michigan Drive, east of 14th Avenue. The Honda also went off the road, flipping upside-down, deputies said.

First responders had to remove the driver from the Honda, and then transported the driver to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Another driver was checked at the scene but did not go to the hospital, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.