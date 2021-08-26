Driver shortage cancels some Holland school buses Thursday

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Public Schools had to cancel some bus routes Thursday due to a driver shortage.

Buses 20 to the high school, 41 to West Elementary, the middle school and the high school, and 5 to the high school were call canceled Thursday, the district said on its website and on Facebook.

It apologized for the inconvenience.

The district didn’t immediately explain the cause of the shortage. It was also unclear whether all bus routes would be running Friday.

In the spring, Marshall Public Schools dealt with a bus driver shortage linked to COVID-19 quarantines; it’s unclear whether coronavirus has anything to do with Holland’s problem Thursday. Battle Creek Public Schools Superintendent Kim Carter previously told News 8 that bus service contractor Dean Transportation was having a hard time filling positions.